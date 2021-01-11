Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.48

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.48 and last traded at $131.49, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.