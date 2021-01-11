Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $352.66 million and approximately $55.19 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00065583 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00061577 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 994,424,066 coins and its circulating supply is 484,897,485 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

