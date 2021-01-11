Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.02

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.