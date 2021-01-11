Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.02

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Get Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) alerts:

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.