TerraUSD (UST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.02 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $185.71 million and approximately $34.02 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005897 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006385 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 185,222,338 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

