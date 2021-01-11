TerraUSD (UST) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $185.71 million and $34.02 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005897 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006385 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 185,222,338 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

