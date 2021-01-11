Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 10,439,949 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.