Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,463 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSLA traded down $44.49 on Monday, hitting $835.53. 1,177,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,259,328. The firm has a market cap of $792.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,175.76, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

