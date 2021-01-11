Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $817.00 and last traded at $811.19. Approximately 55,822,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 51,877,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $880.02.

Specifically, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $768.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.