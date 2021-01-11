Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $24.30 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion and $175.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,087.03 or 0.85267299 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 24,781,627,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,271,812,725 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

