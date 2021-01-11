Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Down 0.5%

Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) shares fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.33. 217,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 236,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Get Teucrium Soybean alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOYB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean by 1.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 217,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean during the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean by 297.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.