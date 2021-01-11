Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $846.85

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $846.85 and last traded at $846.85, with a volume of 577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $801.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. BidaskClub lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $676.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,810 shares of company stock worth $280,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

