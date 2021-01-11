Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Textron reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

TXT stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,040,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 215,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

