The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for The AES in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AES. BidaskClub raised The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The AES by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The AES by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.