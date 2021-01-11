The AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.47

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 157461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Several research firms have commented on AES. BidaskClub upgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The AES by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in The AES by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

