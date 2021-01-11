The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,048 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of The Bancorp worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

