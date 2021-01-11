The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,489 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.17% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.87. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

