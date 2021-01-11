The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post sales of $3.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.78 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $15.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.