The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Raised to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 49,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

