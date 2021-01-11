The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Shares Down 1.4%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.69. Approximately 1,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

