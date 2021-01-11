The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,948,500.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

BX stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $62.69. 1,686,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,243. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

