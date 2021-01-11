The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $440.00

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.57), with a volume of 15146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of £90.86 million and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 351.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts based on popular television, film, and digital characters in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Doctor Who, Easy, Fireman Sam, Orbeez, Postman Pat, Teletubbies, Zombie Blast, Spare Parts, Peppa Pig, Little Live, Stretch Armstrong, Mash'ems, Games, Laser X, and Oonies brands.

