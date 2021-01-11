The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Charles Schwab traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $59.60, with a volume of 184930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock valued at $63,124,523. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 963,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

