The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,511,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

