The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Shares Down 1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.68. 47,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 12,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The European Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of The European Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

