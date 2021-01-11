The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 832,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,212,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The ExOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 316.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $96,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

