The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

