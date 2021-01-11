The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WISH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

OTCMKTS WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. Wright Investors’ Service has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.