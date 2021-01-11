The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€189.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €189.00 ($222.35) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.60 ($203.06).

ETR VOW3 opened at €146.46 ($172.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €186.84 ($219.81). The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €149.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

