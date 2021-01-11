The Graph Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $334.41 million and $152.35 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

The Graph Coin Trading

The Graph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

