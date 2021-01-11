The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 196.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.86. 192,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,900. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.89 and a 200-day moving average of $271.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

