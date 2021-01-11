The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $28.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Joint by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

