The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Stock Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.31% of The Marcus worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Marcus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Marcus by 154.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 141,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in The Marcus by 44.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $441.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.91. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

