The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.19

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 26966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 64.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 642,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 615,216 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 250.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 259,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at $694,000.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

