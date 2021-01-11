The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $179.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.47.

PNC stock opened at $158.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

