The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

Shares of PG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 226,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,840. The firm has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

