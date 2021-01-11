The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,292 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 8.1% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of The Progressive worth $85,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock worth $6,310,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.09. 1,759,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,549. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.