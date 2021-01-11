The Progressive (PGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Progressive (NYSE: PGR) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2021 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

1/7/2021 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – The Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

12/2/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – The Progressive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.50 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

