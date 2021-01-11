The Progressive (PGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Progressive (NYSE: PGR) in the last few weeks:
- 1/8/2021 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.
- 1/7/2021 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2020 – The Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/11/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.
- 12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.
- 12/2/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2020 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2020 – The Progressive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE PGR opened at $94.50 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
