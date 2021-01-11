The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $4,035,900.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,456,569.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. 2,528,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,004. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 609.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 24.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

