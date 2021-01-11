The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.