The Sandbox 1-Day Volume Tops $6.83 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002588 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.