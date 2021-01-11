The Simply Good Foods Company Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $3,716,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $4,134,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

