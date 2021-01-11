The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$75.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.94.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$74.43. 1,893,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,226,293. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.01 and a 1-year high of C$76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.15.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

