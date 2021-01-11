The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.67.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

