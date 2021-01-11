The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 921,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 874,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

