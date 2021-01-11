Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $135.70 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.