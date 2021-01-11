THORChain (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.24 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $203.58 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

