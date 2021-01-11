THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $211.09 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market cap of $211.09 million and $29.55 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

