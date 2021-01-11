Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $23,019.30 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $23,019.30 and $39,094.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00395660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.