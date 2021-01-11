ThoreCoin Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $589.25 million and approximately $51,749.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,797.57 or 0.19521383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00062180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.01 or 0.88047142 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.