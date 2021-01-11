ThoreNext Hits Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $3,374.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00109962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00067544 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00257297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,600.32 or 0.87856892 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

